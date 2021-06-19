Pancha Gramalu issue will be resolved: Speaker Thammineni Seetharam

Visakhapatnam: Simhachalam land issue is a sensitive matter and continues to exist for the past several years, said Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam. Visiting Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple here on Friday, he said the government was proposing an amicable solution for the same.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assured the people of Pancha Gramalu during his padayatra that the YSRCP government will resolve their issue with dedication and it will be worked out, he mentioned.

Temple officials and archakas welcomed Speaker Thammineni Seetharam and his family members and conducted special pujas.