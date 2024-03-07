Parvathipuram: Elaborate arrangements on for peaceful polls

Parvathipuram : Elaborate arrangements are being made for ensuing elections in Parvthipuram Manyam district. Every step has been taken to make people cast their vote. Awareness meetings were conducted at village level besides sending mobile demonstration units of EVMs to help them learn how to vote.

As many as 1,031 polling stations have been established in the district at the rate one for 1,500. As per the final electoral rolls, there are 7,75,598 voters in the district. Palakonda has 1,93,667 voters, Kurupam 1,92,636 voters, Parvthipuram has 1,87,854 voters and Saluru 2,01,441 voters. After final rolls, the district administration has gone through the verification as per the guidelines of Election Commission and deleted 1,032 votes. District administration has taken steps to enrol young voters and PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) voters. The eligible can enrol up to the last day of nominations.

District collector and district election officer Nishant Kumar directed the officials to see that everyone cast their vote for which more awareness is to be created. Already, several training programmes were held for the election officials in this regard. Steps have been taken to provide special bandobast to those polling stations which are identified as sensitive and critical. No stone is left unturned to ensure maximum percentage of voting. Number of meetings were conducted with political parties and they were updates on electoral process.

The officials are also taking measures in case of problematic polling booths. Parvathipuram, Kurupam and GL Puram were once strongholds for outlawed Maoists. Several encounters and looting at Kuneru railway station also took place in this district. Maoist activities were reported here till recent years.

The district administration is putting in all efforts to increase poll percentage in the district by providing foolproof security. Nishant Kumar said that the polling staff and officers will make all efforts to conduct the elections in a peaceful manner.