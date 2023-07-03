Pavananna Praja Bata completes 70 days

Visakhapatnam: JSP ward corporator Kandula Nagaraju extended support to the victims whose houses were partly gutted due to short circuit recently.

As a part of his campaign Pavananna Praja Bata (padayatra) taken up in the south constituency, the 32nd ward corporator gave away fans and electrical supplies to two families at Gnanapuram as most of the electrical products in their houses were gutted in the accident.

Responding to their problem, the corporator visited the families and gave away tubelights, fans and other electrical supplies to them.

Similarly, he also presented silk clothes and silver anklets to a girl on the occasion of her maturity function.

Speaking on the occasion, Kandula Nagaraju mentioned that the campaign reached 70 days in the constituency. “The objective is to address the issues faced by the locals in the wards of south constituency, help them resolve and also take part in the celebrations of the constituency people and extend support in contributing our bit to them,” the corporator.