Pawan Kalyan arrives in Vizag, police impose restrictions

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan received an arousing reception from his followers, party leaders and activists as he arrived in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

However, ahead of his arrival, police imposed restrictions for his tour.

Normally, political leaders, who arrive in the city, organise a rally from the airport before reaching their destination. Similar arrangements were made for Pawan Kalyan's tour as well. However, the police changed the route map of Pawan Kalyan and allowed him to reach the hotel he has put up directly from the port road.

Speaking on the occasion, JSP leader Panchakarla Ramesh Babu expressed concern over the police restrictions. "However, we are not going to let such trivial issues bother us. Despite the YSRCP creating hurdles for Pawan Kalyan's yatra at every step, the public is sure to extend support to him and make the yatra a grand success," he said.

As a part of the third phase of the 'Varahi Yatra' scheduled in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts till August 19, barring August 15 wherein the JSP chief is visiting Mangalagiri office, Pawan Kalyan reached Visakhpatnam on Thursday noon.

His public assembly is scheduled to commence at 5 pm at the busiest Jagadamba junction in the city.

Considering the busy traffic hours, the police instructed the JSP to follow a different route map for Pawan Kalyan to reach the city. The police did not give permission to Pawan Kalyan for the rally which he was supposed to take out from the airport to the city.

The Jana Sainiks argued with the police over the changed route map that passed via Sheela Nagar, Convent Junction instead of the city route.