Pawan kalyan likely to contest from Gajuwaka

Visakhapatnam: Accepting the challenges thrown by the ruling party leaders to stand up from where he had once lost, Jana Sena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan is, in all likelihood, to contest from Gajuwaka.

The strong statements and remarks made by the JSP chief against the YSRCP during his ongoing Varahi Yatra appears to sap the sleep of the ruling party leaders away.

As soon as the JSP chief addresses the public or the media during his yatra, an army of ministers and MLAs of the ruling party react strongly to Pawan’s remarks.

Until recently, there was no clarity on the fact from where the JSP chief would contest from. But in the public meeting held at Gajuwaka on Sunday, Pawan Kalyan hinted that he is prepared to contest from where he had lost earlier. “In 2024 polls, the flag of Jana Sena will fly high in Gajuwaka. This is where I belong. This is my land and soil. I am prepared to do anything for my land,” JSP chief expressed confidence.

Referring to unexpected huge turnout for his Gajuwaka public sabha, Pawan said that even he did not expect that he would be treated to such a massive welcome from the people of the constituency where he had once lost. In 2019, Pawan Kalyan contested along with Tippala Nagireddy from the YSRCP, Palla Srinivasa Rao from TDP in Gajuwaka constituency. While YSRCP candidate garnered 74,645 votes, Pawan got 56,125 votes, occupying second place. Even as a majority of voters belonging to Pawan Kalyan’s community present in Gajuwaka constituency, the place is also teeming with power star’s ardent admirers. Owing to failure in polling management, he, however, lost in Gajuwaka in the last elections. Speaking about his stardom, he said, “Stardom did not come to me because I aspired for it. I worked hard for it. I will follow a similar principle even for the Chief Minister’s candidature.”

After losing in the polls, the JSP chief held review meetings twice involving key party leaders in the constituency. Even then, he reiterated that he would continue to struggle for the Gajuwaka people. On the other hand, the YSRCP MLAs, MPs and ministers are daring Pawan Kalyan to prove himself by contesting in the same constituency. His statements in the public meeting gave a clear indication that Pawan is ready to accept the challenge.

If Pawan Kalyan decides to contest from Gajuwaka, its impact is likely to spread across North Andhra.