Pawan Kalyan to visit Vizag in Oct to fight for VSP

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party (JSP) PAC (political affairs committee) chairman Nadendla Manohar said on Tuesday that Pawan Kalyan will take the Ukku stir forward.

Speaking at a media conference with the party leaders, he said the JSP chief will visit Visakhapatnam next month to lend support to the ongoing agitation against the privatisation of Visakha steel plant (VSP). Manohar said it was time to flag off a new movement and express solidarity with steel plant protesters and take the fight forward.

He underlined the need for the Centre to take appropriate decisions so that the people of Andhra Pradesh get largely benefitted through employment and other means. "Pawan Kalyan will help take the Ukku stir forward, talk to the BJP leaders about the steel plant issue and convince them to withdraw the 100 per cent strategic sale of the plant," Manohar said.

Pawan Kalyan discussed the steel plant issue when he met Union minister Amit Shah last time, he informed. "There are no cases against the JSP chief and he did not meet the Union minister with any 'ulterior motive' but to fight for the issues the state's grappled with," he said taking a dig at the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

On the state government, Manohar said Andhra Pradesh never faced such struggles the way it has been grappling with problems in the past two years. Manohar pointed out that other parties are scared to fight the ruling party. However, he clarified that the JSP is not and it is going to put up a strong fight against the issues the state continues to experience for a long time.

JSP continues to extend its support to the Amaravati farmers' movement as well, he said. "We have been waiting for all these days. If we could wait a little further, people will soon witness how Pawan Kalyan will fight for the VSP. We will raise our voice and ensure that it is being heard," Manohar mentioned.