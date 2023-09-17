People waiting to end Modi, Jagan’s rule in Centre and State

Visakhapatnam: CPI state assistant secretary JV Satyanarayana Murthy said the party’s aim is to defeat Narendra Modi’s anti-people government at the Centre and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government in the state.



Addressing the media here on Saturday, he mentioned that an action plan is getting ready including the parties that come together to bring the Central and State governments to an end.

Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that the BJP at the Center is weakening public sector units across the country and handing them over to the corporate management at a cheaper cost.

He pointed out that the Union government is organising Parliament special sessions but their agenda remains to be unknown. He expressed concern over the possibility of a conspiracy behind the sessions.

The BJP leaders are sure to face an inevitable defeat in the ensuing elections like they experienced in Karnataka. That is why they wanted to introduce the ‘one nation, one election’ system, he added. Further, Satyanarayan Murthy opined that changing the name of India to Bharat is nothing but an election trick. He made it clear that all the Opposition parties have come together with a sole agenda and no matter how many conspiracies are hatched, BJP’s defeat is for sure.

Speaking about fake votes, the CPI state assistant secretary said the Central Election Commission itself has confirmed that the state government is involved in it. He mentioned that the state government is diverting the involvement of fake votes issue and creating sensation through TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest, among others.

CPI district secretary M Pydiraju demanded that the Central Election Commission should take the responsibility of punishing those registered as fake voters and added that those involved in it should not be spared.

CPI leaders A Vimala, K Satyanarayana and SK Rahman participated in the meeting.