Plans afoot to provide continuous power supply

Visakhapatnam: CMD of APEPDCL K Santhosha Rao said that the main objective of the APEPDCL is to provide uninterrupted quality of power to all categories of consumers in its jurisdiction of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari districts.



Conducting a review meeting at Vizianagaram on Tuesday with all the directors, CGMs, GMs of all five districts, the CMD said a comprehensive discussion was held for making a plan on providing quality and uninterrupted power, flawless billing, increasing revenue, field performance, planning, among others.

Meanwhile, APEPDCL directors D Chandram and B Ramesh Prasad presented a powerpoint presentation on the progress of the organisation. The APEPDCL will conduct comprehensive district-wise review meetings on issues, mainly taking intoconsideration for the last three years of power consumption, demand, trippings of 33KV and 11KV lines power distribution losses and sales, distribution transformer failures, their operating costs, electricity theft, among others.

Santhosha Rao said 8,264 agricultural electricity services were provided during this financial year and swift action would be taken to clear the rest of the pending applications. Further, APEPDCL has requested the government to sanction 10,000 agricultural services in the financial year 2022-2023.The CMD said steps were in place to provide quality power during this summer without any interruptions.