Plenty of opportunities in AP: Mizoram Governor

Visakhapatnam: The two-day Bizz Buzz Business Conclave (BBBC) provided a conducive ambience for the entrepreneurs to come together, share insights and challenges faced in their respective arenas, exchange best practices and build a strong network.

Featured by The Hans India and Bizz Buzz in collaboration with the World Trade Center (WTC), Visakhapatnam, the business conclave was concluded on Saturday.

While the morning session focused on the topics such as pharma, start-up and petrochemicals, the evening session of the second day included 'agri food processing: back to the roots-organic technology' and 'shipping and logistics: Vizag – the north star for shipping and logistics'.

With an aim to unleash maximum potential of Andhra Pradesh, explore unlimited opportunities available in the state, the event drew over 50 speakers from different parts of the country and aided in sharing chapters of their inspiring journey and contributing back to their hometowns.

Attending as chief guest for the valedictory, Mizoram Governor K Hari Babu said Vizag has a huge potential to be developed in three sectors – pharmaceuticals, IT and tourism. He underlined the need to become self-sufficient as opportunities are bountiful in Andhra Pradesh.

Gracing the event as guest of honour, Minister of Industries, Commerce and IT Gudivada Amarnath said, "It is time to give back to the motherland and, together, let us take Andhra Pradesh to the next level and make it the most preferred industrial destination in the country."

Consul and senior trade commissioner, consulate general of Canada in Bengaluru Kenneth Wong addressed the gathering in a virtual mode.

The concluding ceremony of the BBBC saw participation of Kapil Group Chairman K Vamana Rao, Chief Editor of The Hans India V Ramu Sarma, Managing Director of The Hyderabad Media House K Hanumanta Rao and Bizz Buzz Editor Madhusudan Reddy.

Speakers from various fields shared their journey of entrepreneurship that clubbed ordeals and inspiring success stories. They were felicitated by The Hans India and Bizz Buzz team.