PM arrives in Visakhapatnam for IYD 2025

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan arrived at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam to participate in International Yoga Day celebrations.

The PM was accompanied by Visakhapatnam MP M.Sribharat, Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh, Aviation Minister K.Ram Mohan Naidu, among others.

The massive event in Visakhapatnam that registers lakhs of participation in various places is likely to commence shortly.