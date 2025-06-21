Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
PM arrives in Visakhapatnam for IYD 2025
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan arrived at RK Beach in...
Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan arrived at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam to participate in International Yoga Day celebrations.
The PM was accompanied by Visakhapatnam MP M.Sribharat, Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh, Aviation Minister K.Ram Mohan Naidu, among others.
The massive event in Visakhapatnam that registers lakhs of participation in various places is likely to commence shortly.
Next Story