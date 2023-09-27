Live
PM giving top priority to jobs: Narayanaswamy
- Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment takes part in 9th Rozgar Mela in port city
- Says more than 51,000 people were given appointment orders across the country as part of this mela
- States that Centre set a target of creating employment for 10 lakh people by this year-end
Visakhapatnam: India will make significant progress in all sectors under the leadership ofPrime Minister Narendra Modi, said Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment A Narayanaswamy.
Participating in the 9th Rozgar Mela held at the Sagarmala Convention Centre here on Tuesday, the minister said that more than 51,000 people were given appointment orders across the country. The Prime Minister is giving top priority to employment generation for youth, he added.
He stated that with the success of Chandrayaan-3, national across the world are looking towards India.
Engineers and scientists hailed it as a historical success, he said.
Narayanaswamy opined that India should stand as an example for the countries in terms of growth in all sectors.
Further, the Union minister of state said the credit for providing 33 per cent reservations for women in the legislative bodies goes to the BJP. He said the Union government has set a target to create employment for 10 lakh people by the end of the year. Chief postmaster general, Andhra Pradesh postal circle, V Ramulu said that 163 unemployed persons in Visakhapatnam got jobs in six government departments. Of them, 119 jobs have been filled in the postal department.
Customs commissioner Rishi Goyal and ADG, GST, M R R Reddy participated in the programme.
Later, appointment letters were handed over to the newly-recruited persons by the Union minister.