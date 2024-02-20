PM inaugurates permanent campus of IIM-V

Visakhapatnam: Marking a significant milestone in the journey of Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam (IIM-V), its permanent campus at Gambheeram was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in a virtual mode.

Along with the IIM-V, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated several other educational projects at various parts of the country

Spread over 241.50 acres, the land for the green campus has been facilitated by the state government of Andhra Pradesh free of cost. With a built-up area of about 62,350 square meters, the campus was constructed at a cost of Rs.472.61 crore.

A digitally enabled state-of-the-art facility with 5-star GRIHA rating, the institution is equipped with 1,500 KWp solar power bank, 216-kl per day water treatment plant and a 150-KLD sewage treatment plant along with sports infrastructure, including green cricket field and indoor and outdoor sports facilities.

Back in 2015, the foundation stone for the permanent campus was laid by the then Union Minister for Human Resource Development Smriti Irani.

The inaugural of the green campus was held in the presence of Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, Bheemunipatnam MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, District Collector A Mallikarjuna and director of the IIM-V M Chandrasekhar and dean MV Anuradha at the premises in Visakhapatnam.























