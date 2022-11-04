PM Modi's visit to draw protests from Ukku agitators

Visakhapatnam: A series of protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Visakhapatnam will be organised by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) in support of Ukku stir.

Seeking the support of various sections of people, their demonstrations are scheduled on November 9, 11 and 22. As a part of it, a bike rally from Kurmannapalem relay hunger strike camp to GVMC Gandhi statue will be taken out on all the three days. Besides, a round table meeting with intellectuals will be held in Visakhapatnam.

On November 12, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant workers, contract workers and officials are planning to boycott their duties and participate in the protest at hunger strike camp. The committee appeals to various political parties to extend their support to the Ukku stir and take the movement forward. On November 10, 11 and 12, employees will adorn black badges as a mark of the protest for all the three days. According to the samithi members, department-wise committee meetings will be held to make the working class aware of the protests and carry them forward.

The trade union leaders mentioned that the plant should not be privatised under any circumstances and an action should be taken with immediate effect to ensure the plant runs in its full capacity. Varasala Srinivasa Rao, a member of the committee appealed to the people and the stakeholders to participate in the agitation and make it fruitful.