PM to take part in a host of programmes in Vizag on Nov 29

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on November 29 to take part in a host of programmes.

The PM reaches the INS Dega at 3:40 pm and from there he will proceed to Andhra University Engineering College Grounds, Maddilapalem, passing through convent junction, railway station and Sampath Vinayagar temple via SP bungalow.

A road show is slated to be organised on the occasion from Tycoon junction to the SP bungalow. Later, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate a few projects. This will be followed by a public address at the Andhra University Engineering College Grounds.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan will take part in the programmes along with the Prime Minister.

Among other projects, the Prime Minister is slated to lay the foundation stone for the NTPC Green Energy Limited Green Hydrogen Hub at Pudimadaka in Anakapalli district in a virtual mode.

Coordinating with the GVMC, police department and other departments concerned, the district administration is making all arrangements for the road show followed by the public meeting.

On Sunday, a meeting was organised in the presence of District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, City Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi, GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar, MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao, P Vishnu Kumar Raju, Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, PVGR Naidu (Ganababu), among others. The discussions included arrangement of facilities for the PM’s arrival along with a host of programmes.