Visakhapatnam: Mild tension prevailed in Gajuwaka as police took former TDP MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao who was on a hunger strike and shifted him to a private hospital in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Former TDP MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao was on a fast unto death for the past six days, protesting against Visakhapatnam Steel Plant's privatisation proposal.

The police shifted the former MLA forcibly to the hospital. However, Palla Srinivasa Rao mentioned that he will continue his fast.

Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is supposed to visit Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. However, ahead of his arrival, police shifted the former MLA to the private hospital, amid TDP supporters raising slogans -- 'Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku', 'Jai Palla'.