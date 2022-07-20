'Prajadarbar' gets good response

Visakhapatnam: A number of people submitted petitions regarding their problems in the 'Prajadarbar' organised by Visakhapatnam South constituency MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar near Dondaparthy Paradesamma Temple on Tuesday.

With an objective to resolve public issues with immediate effect, the MLA initiated the programme.

As the victims stated that they could not get YSR Jagananna house sites due to some reasons, the MLA assured them allotment of the same in the second phase. Meanwhile, unemployed youths urged the MLA to provide jobs.

In 'prajadarbar', many eligible poor brought to the MLA's attention that they could not get the pension even after applying several times. Similar memorandums were submitted for the Amma Vodi scheme too. Petitions for repair of damaged roads, drainages and reconstruction of canals and restoration of Anganwadi buildings submitted during the programme.

Along with the MLA, 41st ward corporator K Purnima and 42nd ward corporator A Leelavati, ward presidents Michael Raju and Neelapu Sarveswara Reddy and various corporation directors were present.