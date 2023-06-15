Primary education takes a hit in AP

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam Party Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao alleged that the primary education system in the state has completely been destroyed during Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance.

Speaking to media in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, he said the AP state was ranked 19th in the country in primary education.

The former MLA stated that about 3.9 lakh students joined private schools instead of government schools across the state.

He alleged that the government policies are making mother tongue disappear from the state. Due to lack of awareness on administration, the state is facing a number of crises across all sectors, he added.

Further, Srinivasa Rao alleged that most of the aided schools are closed so as to utilise the assets for CM’s personal motive. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has closed 8,000 government schools in Andhra Pradesh, said the former MLA. He alleged that crores of rupees were looted in the garb of ‘Nadu-Nedu’ scheme.

Visakhapatnam parliament TNSF president S Ratan Kant, D Eswara Rao and Siva Kumar participated in the meeting.