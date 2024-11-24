  • Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Visit Visakhapatnam on November 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the 3rd Voice of Global South Summit through video conferencing, in New Delhi on Saturday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the 3rd Voice of Global South Summit through video conferencing, in New Delhi on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Visakhapatnam on the 29th of this month, where he will engage in a public meeting at the Andhra University (AU) grounds at 4 PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Visakhapatnam on the 29th of this month, where he will engage in a public meeting at the Andhra University (AU) grounds at 4 PM. During his visit, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for several significant projects, including the Simhadri NTPC and AP Genco hydro project located at Pudimadaka in Achyutapuram mandal, as well as a steel plant in the Pharma SEZ in Payakaraopet.

Due to the anticipated large gathering and security measures associated with the Prime Minister's visit, Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Neerab Kumar Prasad will conduct a review meeting in Visakhapatnam on Monday and Tuesday to ensure all arrangements are in place for the Prime Minister's visit.

Further details regarding the rescheduling of the exams and other related announcements are expected to be communicated shortly.

