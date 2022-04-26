Provide house pattas to all eligible persons, demands JSP

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporator P Murthy Yadav demanded that the district administration provide house pattas to every eligible poor family under the jurisdiction of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

Speaking to the media here on Monday, he said about 1.8 lakh people were found eligible earlier and given assurance documents after the YSR Congress government came to power.

However, of the 1.8 lakh beneficiaries, he pointed out that 60,000 names were eliminated from the list which was selected earlier in GVMC as per the guidelines. "This is unfair to the people of Vizag," Murthy Yadav said.

Murthy Yadav wondered how 33 per cent of eligible candidates who were selected two years ago have suddenly become ineligible. He said it was not appropriate to eliminate a large number of people ahead of distributing the house pattas.

The corporator demanded that house sites should be provided to all those who were earlier provided assurance documents. He said injustice was done to 6,000 people who had paid cash to the previous government under the TIDCO scheme as they were not allotted house pattas, Murthy Yadav said. He demanded that they should also be covered under the list of beneficiaries. The JSP corporator condemned the comments made IT Minister G Amarnath against their party chief Pawan Kalyan.