Live
- High Court gave two weeks time to fill vacant police authority positions to state
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 25
- Significance of acquiring managerial skills highlighted
- Tirupati: Road infra in pilgrim city gets big boost
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 25 2023
- New Trust Board members of Anjaneya Swamy temple take oath
- Visakhapatnam: Rain throws normal life out of gear in city
- Beautician course for women launched
- Dispute Over Installation Of Ambedkar Statue: Ex-MP lauds Dalits for patience
- SFI demands distribution of textbooks
Just In
High Court gave two weeks time to fill vacant police authority positions to state
PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 25
Significance of acquiring managerial skills highlighted
Tirupati: Road infra in pilgrim city gets big boost
Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 25 2023
New Trust Board members of Anjaneya Swamy temple take oath
Purandeswari for Rajamahendravaram tomorrow
Rajamahendravaram: BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari will attend the party zonal meeting here on Wednesday.The meeting will be held at...
Rajamahendravaram: BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari will attend the party zonal meeting here on Wednesday.
The meeting will be held at Ahwanam function hall of River Bay Hotel. Party leaders and activists will give a warm welcome to Purandeswari at Konthamuru Gammon Bridge Centre in the morning.
From there, they will come in a rally to the party office in Quarry Market Centre.
After talking to the media there, she will participate in a huge road show organised by BJP leaders and activists. From there she will proceed to River Bay Hotel via Quarry Centre, Raja Theatre, Kambala Cheruvu Centre, Bypass Road and Tadithota Centre.
The zonal meeting of the party will be held from 12.30 pm. BJP national executive member Somu Veerraju will also participate in this meeting.
After the zoning meeting, Purandeswari will address a meeting of district BJP leaders.