Purandeswari for Rajamahendravaram tomorrow

Rajamahendravaram: BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari will attend the party zonal meeting here on Wednesday.

The meeting will be held at Ahwanam function hall of River Bay Hotel. Party leaders and activists will give a warm welcome to Purandeswari at Konthamuru Gammon Bridge Centre in the morning.

From there, they will come in a rally to the party office in Quarry Market Centre.

After talking to the media there, she will participate in a huge road show organised by BJP leaders and activists. From there she will proceed to River Bay Hotel via Quarry Centre, Raja Theatre, Kambala Cheruvu Centre, Bypass Road and Tadithota Centre.

The zonal meeting of the party will be held from 12.30 pm. BJP national executive member Somu Veerraju will also participate in this meeting.

After the zoning meeting, Purandeswari will address a meeting of district BJP leaders.