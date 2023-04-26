Quality healthcare made accessible to poor: Minister Rajini

Visakhapatnam: In a step to reach out to the poor and help them access quality healthcare, the state government has initiated health centres in villages and cities, said Health Minister Vidadala Rajini while inaugurating a Dr YSR Urban Health Clinic at the sixth zone at a cost of Rs 101.50 lakh, the Health Minister said the state has 528 UPHCs under the Nadu Nedu flagship scheme developed at a cost of Rs 399 crore.

Further, 10,032 UPHCs would be set up across the state, the minister informed. "The objective is to reach out to the poor and make quality healthcare accessible to them," Rajini stated. At Lankelapalem in Anakapalli district, the minister inaugurated UPHC set up at a cost of Rs 1.22 crore.

Later, the minister inaugurated a 200-bedded facility developed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh at King George Hospital. She stressed on providing facilities to attendants who accompany the patients. Inspecting the facility, she said the modernisation works were carried out with the support of CSR funds and ISKCON temple. The choultry has eight blocks and each block is arranged with 25 beds. The inaugural was held in the presence of Collector A Mallikarjuna, Anakapalli MP BV Satyavathi, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma among others.