Queues started moving at a slow pace post noon

Visakhapatnam: As senior citizens, pregnant ladies, women in large numbers came in droves to cast their vote, queue lines in several booths moved at a snail's pace, post noon, in particular.

After casting her vote, a 78-year-old woman Anne Lalitha said, "It's once in a five-year democratic exercise. We should think of our future generations too and come forward to exercise our franchise without giving a skip."

Like her, a number of senior citizens waited for close to two to three hours patiently before casting their vote. Carrying water bottles and wiping away sweat from their face, they continued to wait until their turn came at the polling booths.