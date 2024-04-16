Rajamahendravaram: BJP manifesto reflects people’s voice says Purandeswari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : BJP State president and Rajahmundry MP candidate Daggubati Purandeswari said that the manifesto released by the party in the name of ‘Sankalp Patra’ is the people’s voice and it has been prepared in a comprehensive manner after taking suggestions from the people.

She gave details about the manifesto while addressing a media conference at the BJP election office here on Monday.

She said that plans have been made to develop India as the 3rd economic power in the world. She said that they include steps aimed at providing justice to the poor, youth, women, farmers, senior citizens and middle-class people.

Purandeswari explained that two suggestion boxes were placed at various meetings organised under Viksit Bharat to collect people’s opinion.



She said that the BJP central committee has prepared the election manifesto based on the suggestions received from one crore people across the country.



The BJP has the organisational strength to take this manifesto to the grassroots level. Similarly, she clarified that the BJP has the ability and committed leadership to strictly implement the party manifesto.



Facilitating ease of living, making the nation a global manufacturing hub, creation of world-class infrastructure, cultural development, construction of satellite townships, good governance, technological development, and sustainable India have received priority in the manifesto.



She said that while the Make in India programme has already been given high priority, now the manufacturing sector has also been given a lot of attention. In the past, 12-23 kilometres of road construction was done per day. But since 2014, 28-30 km of road was being laid each day.



She said that the railway tracks were being developed at a rate of 14 km per day. She recalled that under the free ration scheme, 80 crore people were being covered in the country and the scheme will be continued for the next five years.



Under Ayudhman Bharat scheme, free medicare up to Rs five lakh will be provided to people who are aged above 70 years.



It has been decided to encourage women entrepreneurs along with making three crore women millionaires. Priority has been given to the creation of new clusters for the storage of vegetables, increase in the number of dairy cooperatives, expansion of Vande Bharat trains, etc. Mudra loans will be increased to Rs 20 lakh. BJP district president Bommula Dattu also participated in the media conference.