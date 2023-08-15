Live
Just In
Rajamahendravaram: ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ programme organised
Rajamahendravaram: The ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ programme was jointly organised by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) of Government of India and East Godavari district officials at the Collectorate here on Monday.
District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha stated that the programme is being organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with a sacred purpose. It is the responsibility of all of us to provide sustainable development with environmental protection to future generations, she added. She said both the Central and State governments are conducting this programme with a high ambition to instil patriotism. On this occasion, it is a matter of pride to honour soldiers and ex-soldiers, who are serving the country. Everyone should work for the prevention of environmental pollution. The Collector said that it is necessary to work together for the progress and development of the country. She called upon everyone to hoist the Tricolour in recognition of the supreme sacrifices made by the patriots.
CBC Field Publicity Officer K Sreeramamurthy said that in this campaign many programmes are being organised to commemorate the martyrs from panchayat level to block, town, State and national levels. Amrit Kalash Yatra is also being organised across the country, he said.
The Collector honoured 13 ex-servicemen as part of the celebrations. Joint Collector N Tej Bharat and others participated in the programme.