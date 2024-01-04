Rajamahendravaram: Municipal workers go on strike

Rajamahendravaram : Following the call given by JAC of Municipal Labour Unions, municipal workers in the East Godavari district went on a strike on Wednesday, demanding permanent placement, equal pay for equal work, etc.,

The workers took out a rally from Ambedkar’s statue in Tadithota. Hundreds of workers reached the corporation office via Danavaipet, Swami Theatre, Ganesh Chowk, Devi Chowk, and Gokavaram bus stand.

The Honorary President of the Union Tatipaka Madhu said that there is no progress in the discussions held by the JAC with the Minister of Municipal Administration. He questioned how the municipal workers will survive, if wages did not increase according to rising prices. He warned that if the demands of the workers are not accepted, the YSRCP government will be defeated in the elections. The agitating workers have been demanding a hike in the wages of the engineering department staff, school sweepers, toilet workers, and drivers. Besides wages, they also ask for encashment of surrender leaves, payment of pending DAs, and increments. TDP State Secretary Adireddy Srinivas extended his support for workers’ movement.

He criticised that none of the promises made by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Padayatra have been implemented.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar said that the problems of the employees have been brought to the attention of the higher authorities and appealed to them to call off the strike. AITUC leaders V Kondalarao, Municipal Workers Union leaders Singireddy Venkata Ramana, Mutyala Murali Krishna, Bangaru Nageswara Rao, Nanda Kishore and D Durgamma participated in this agitation. Presidents of AP Relli caste Welfare Association Neelapu Venkateswara Rao and B Tatarao were present.