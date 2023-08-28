Rajamahendravaram: Nagendra Kishore shines at APA convention

Rajamahendravaram: Community Psychologist, prominent sports researcher and president of Spruha, psychology Alumni Association of Adikavi Nannaya University, Sunkara Nagendra Kishore recently participated in international convention of American Psychological Association (APA) - 2023 held in Washington DC. He met many eminent psychologists and conducted a comparative study on various topics along with an understanding of cooperation on important issues. He explained the benefits of autistic students playing table tennis as part of play therapy and the positive impact that sport has on them.

Division 27 of APA, Spruha Alumni of AKNU and Rotary Club will organise an International Community Psychology seminar on the theme ‘Global Peace and Health Maximization: A Community Perspective’ on November 29 and 30 at AKNU in Rajamahendravaram. Nagendra Kishore presented the brochure of the seminar to APA Society for Community Research and Action (Division 27) president Prof Kweso Craig Brokins, former presidents Yvette Flores, Susan Mc Mohon Bradley Wilson, International Coordinator Moshood Olan and took the advice and received their appreciation.

Speaking to The Hans India, Nagendra Kishore said that eminent scholars explained the need for psychologists for a peaceful and healthy life worldwide, the impact of artificial intelligence, prevention of problems like colour discrimination, and other important issues.

AKNU Prof Vice-Chancellor K Padma Raju, Chief Advisors of Spruha Dr Karri Rama Reddy and others congratulated Nagendra Kishore for his contribution in the international seminar.