Rajamahendravaram: Pallevelugu buses allowed on road-cum-rail bridge

Rajamahendravaram: Keeping in view problems of the passengers, the authorities have allowed RTC Pallevelugu buses to ply over road-cum-rail bridge. Due to this, students and others, who regularly travel between different parts of Godavari districts in RTC Pallevelugu buses, have breathed a sigh of relief.

District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha also ordered banning of heavy vehicles, lorries, and buses on the bridge from Sunday. Around 90 Pallevelugu buses ply daily from Eluru, Jangareddygudem, Tanuku, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu and Kovvur RTC depots to Rajamahendravaram. As their movement on the bridge was prohibited, all those buses were going on Gammon Bridge for two days. Passengers faced additional financial burden as well as increased travel time.

RTC is also burdened with oil and toll fees. As per the request of the RTC officials, Collector Madhavi Latha allowed the buses to ply on the bridge as usual.

However, in view of the dilapidation of the bridge, it is also being argued that this decision is dangerous. Strict enforcement of the ban on replacement vehicles on the bridge is now questionable. Buses will not be allowed to come and go if barriers (Gudders) are set up to block the traffic of heavy vehicles and lorries. So, only barricades were set up. People feel that enforcement of the ban is not feasible unless there is a permanent presence of guards or police at the bridge entrance.