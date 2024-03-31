Rajamahendravaram: Pawan promises to make Pithapuram a model constituency

Rajamahendravaram : Jana Sena Party president and party’s Pithapuram Assembly constituency candidate Pawan Kalyan on Saturday came down heavily on YSRCP for totally ignoring development during the last five years.

He said the YSRCP’s fan has only sound but no air. Addressing a public meeting at Ramalayam Centre at Chebrolu in Pithapuram constituency on Saturday night, Pawan said that he never dreamt of contesting in Pithapuram.

Spiritual institutions such as Datta Peetham, Pada Gaya, Shakti Peetham, Andhra Baptist Church and Bangaru Papa Darga are all located in Pithapuram, he pointed out. He said that if he wins, he would work hard for the development of the constituency.

He promised to make the constituency a No.1 model constituency in the country. Pawan said that he would develop the temple circuit connecting Pithapuram. Tourism will be developed. “Earlier, I had no native constituency. Pithapuram is now my home constituency,” Pawan said. He promised to set up jetties and cold storage facility for the fishermen and to take measures to protect them from sea erosion. He also assured to make Pithapuram a seed hub. A multi-specialty hospital will be set up in Pithapuram. He would strive for industrial promotion in the area.



The JSP chief said that he does not have any political goals but he wants to fight on the issues. Stating that he has been waging a lone battle for a decade, Pawan appealed to people to trust and support him in the ensuing polls. He said that he was aware of the problems of 54 villages in the constituency. He would strive to solve the problems.

He alleged that Kakinada port has become a hub for the diesel, rice and drug mafias in the regime of the YSRCP. TDP constituency in-Charge SVSN Varma, Kakinada MP candidate Tangella Uday Srinivas and BJP in-charge Burra Krishnamraju accompanied Pawan on his Varahi vehicle during the campaign.