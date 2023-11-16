Rajamahendravaram: Prisons department to set up 17 fuel outlets

Rajamahendravaram : State Home Minister Taneti Vanitha laid foundation stone for the construction of petrol station managed by the Central Jail at the tahsildar’s office in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that 17 petrol stations are being set up under the Prisons Department across the state to improve the employment opportunities of prisoners. She said that prisoners who work at petrol stations will be given Rs 200 per day as remuneration and there is a chance to earn Rs 12, 000 per month including holidays and overtime.

The petrol stations will be run with the corpus funds of the Prisons Department, in partnership with Indian Oil and HPL companies. The income generated by the petrol station will be deposited into the corpus fund and will also be used for the development programmes of the jails.

District In-charge Minister, State BC Welfare, Information, and Cinematography Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said that petrol stations these kinds of opportunities will help prisoners to get a decent job in society after their release from prison.

MP Margani Bharat Ram, DCCB Chairman Akula Veerraju, State Home Department Principal Secretary & Director General of Prisons & Correctional Services Harish Kumar Gupta, Inspector General of Prisons I Srinivasa Rao, DIG (Coastal Andhra Region) MR Ravi Kiran, Superintendent of Jails S Rahul, District Superintendent of Police P Jagadeesh and others were present.