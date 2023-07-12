Rajamahendravaram (Urban) mandal recording 92% ration distribution every month: Tahsildar

Rajamahendravaram: The East Godavari district administration is paying more attention towards the government policy of distribution of essential commodities at the doorsteps of the cardholders through mobile dispensing units every month and it is being implemented from first of every month.

Reacting to a report published in The Hans India, the tahsildar of Rajamahendvaram urban mandal clarified that there are 58 mobile dispensing units under the jurisdiction of 96 ward secretariats and they are distributing the essential commodities at the doorsteps of every cardholder every month.

All the field functionaries are inspecting the delivery of ration items by the mobile dispensing units regularly. The officials concerned of the Civil Supplies Department are giving a schedule for the movement of MDU vehicles area wise and day wise to the MDU operator and the field functionaries as well as to the volunteers.

The volunteers are informing the date on which the MDU vehicle comes into the street to all the beneficiaries well in advance.

The MDU operators operate the siren when they enter into a street as a sign on their arrival and announcements are made through the mike on the door delivery of the ration items to the cardholders.

As per the instructions of the government, the MDU vehicle after completion of distribution in a particular area scheduled on the day, will be parked between 6 pm and 7 pm everyday at the respective secretariats to facilitate the leftover cardholders in the street/area for taking their ration items.

The tahsildar said the administration will initiate action as per rules against the concerned officer, field functionary, MDU operator, FP shop dealer/volunteer wherever and whenever lapses are noticed with regard to the supply of ration items at the doorsteps.

He said 92% ration distribution is happening on an average every month in Rajamahendravaram (Urban) which is one of the highest when compared to the other cities in AP.