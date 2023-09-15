Ravi Shankar takes charge as Vizag CP

Visakhapatnam: Important issues related to curbing drug menace, enhancing the internal discipline within the force and traffic streamlining will be focused on, said A Ravi Shankar, who took charge as Commissioner of Police of Visakhapatnam here on Thursday. Calling for support from the stakeholders, the CP said top priority would be given to the security of women and tourists as well. The CP post has been elevated to the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), reinforcing the city’s commitment to safety and security. The Police Commissioner post has been elevated to the rank of ADGP in view of making Visakhapatnam an executive capital of AP.

A Ravi Shankar has an impeccable track record, having previously served as the ADGP (Law and Order) for a long tenure overseeing law enforcement across the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters after taking charge, the CP said, “Given the 2024 elections, law and order would be maintained and violators of regulations will be taken to task.”