Rear Admiral R Vijay Sekhar takes over as Admiral Superintendent, ND-V

Visakhapatnam: Rear Admiral R Vijay Sekhar took over as the Admiral Superintendent Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam from Rear Admiral Sanjay Sadhu at a ceremony held on Monday.

Commissioned into the Indian Navy in Nov 1988, the Flag Officer holds a Master’s Degree in Defence Studies. During his distinguished career spanning over 34 years, Rear Admiral R Vijay Sekhar held several prestigious operational, dockyard, design and staff appointments.

Also, he served onboard Indian Naval Submarines Vagli, Shankul and Shalki as well as Indian Naval ship Jyoti. Prior to taking over as the Admiral Superintendent, he held appointments in various capacities in the strategic programme and as Assistant Chief of Materiel (Modernisation) at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy).

The Admiral has been trained at Russia for systems onboard erstwhile INS Chakra, he served in Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam and Mumbai. The Admiral is an alumnus of Defence Service Staff College and College of Defence Management, Secunderabad and awarded the prestigious Nau Sena Medal by the President of India in 2020. Meanwhile, Rear Admiral Sanjay Sadhu, who was at the helm at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam will be taking over as Chief Staff Officer (Technical) at Western Naval Command.