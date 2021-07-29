'Resolving people's issues will get top priority': Collector Mallikarjuna

Visakhapatnam: Concrete steps will be taken for effective district administration by teaming up with all the department officials, District Collector A Mallikarjuna said.

Taking charge as the new District Collector of Visakhapatnam, he said being reachable to people and resolving their issues will be accorded top priority.

The District Collector thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving him an opportunity to serve as the Collector of Visakhapatnam. "Steps will be taken to ensure welfare schemes reach the beneficiaries. However, it will take a while to gain grip over the district administration," Mallikarjuna said and added that he was looking forward to a great future ahead with his team's support. Mallikarjuna was withdrawn from the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department before taking charge as the District Collector of Visakhapatnam. He replaced V Vinay Chand who is now posted as CEO of YSR Aarogyasri Trust.