RINL bags ‘National Energy Leader Award’

Visakhapatnam: For the sixth consecutive year, RashtriyaIspat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, bagged the prestigious National Energy Leader Award from the Confederation of Indian Industry-Green Business Centre (CII-GBC).

The company has once again set a remarkable benchmark in energy efficiency and conservation, underlining the company’s unwavering commitment to sustainable energy practices.

The prestigious award was received by K Sudhakar, GM, Energy Management Department-EMD-I/c and his team received the award from Milind Deora, secretary, Bureau of Energy Efficiency at a ceremony held in Hyderabad.

These consecutive recognitions highlight RINL’s consistent efforts towards energy conservation, including initiatives such as harnessing waste heat recovery systems, pulverised coal injection (PCI) in blast furnaces and waste recycling and energy benchmarking.