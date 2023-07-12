Roadside vendors find ‘Chotu’ gas cylinders quite convenient

Visakhapatnam: ‘Chotu’ and ‘Munna’ gas cylinders come in handy for roadside and makeshift vendors as a majority of them incorporate them to operate their day-to-day business.

The portable cylinders meant for migrants are also being preferred by the makeshift vendors as they find them quite convenient to access.

Earlier, dependency on kerosene stoves was high among those who sell products that require a bit of cooking and steaming. The kitchen appliance is essential for vendors who sell steamed groundnuts, peas and sweet corn along with a host of hot beverages and other edible stuff.

As the supply of kerosene came to a halt in the market, many switched over to LPG cylinders and a few to coal-based stoves to meet their daily business requirement. However, the weight of commercial cylinders posed a bigger challenge among a section of vendors, especially among pushcart vendors, as the gas cylinder they carry weighs much more than the food stuff and related supplies they push along to the selling point and back home.

A majority of small eateries along the beach road and main junctions in the city are run by women. It used to be a horrendous task for them to carry commercial cylinders along with the other supplies to the market.

Sharing her experience, a street vendor, who sells piping hot sweet corns, Dhana Lakshmi, says, “By the time I reach the selling point from home, I would be totally exhausted as I have to pass through hilly roads with the pushcart all alone. Along with the commercial cylinder, a sack loaded with sweet corns, utensils to steam them will be carried. However, relief came in the form of portable cylinders as they are quite handy to carry wherever we want.”

The demand for Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s ‘Chotu’ with a capacity of 5-kg, ‘Munna’ of 2-kg LPG cylinders, HP and other private operators’ is growing at a brisk pace among diverse sections of people.

These mini cylinder versions could not only be accessed in a hassle-free manner but also the empty ones can easily be exchanged in petrol filling stations.