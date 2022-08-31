RTO books 20 cases against school buses

Visakhapatnam: Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials launched a special drive for buses and conducted checks at various spots across the district. As a part of it, 20 cases were booked against the school buses and two vehicles seized by the officials here on Tuesday. In order to inspect the fitness of the buses, the department officials formed teams to carry out the special drive in schools and colleges. Of the buses inspected, 20 cases were booked against the bus operators for various offences and two buses seized for ferrying the students without permit.

The checks were conducted at Gambhiram, Maddilapalem, NAD junction and Gajuwaka. Deputy Transport Commissioner GC Raja Ratnam said the special drive will continue and strict action will be taken against any violation. Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVI) Balaji Rao and K Srinivasa Rao, AMVIs Sireesha, Devi, Srinivas Yadav and Lalitha participated in the drive.