Satish Kumar appointed as East Godavari SP

Rajamahendravaram: The confusion over the deputation of East Godavari district SP Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy came to an end. The Central government refused to extend his deputation, which made it inevitable for him to go back to Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the State government has appointed Kakinada district SP Satish Kumar as the in-charge SP of East Godavari district. As the Centre did not give instructions on the extension of deputation, the State government gave orders to relieve Sudheer Kumar Reddy.

Police sources said that Sudheer Kumar Reddy is likely to go to Karnataka on Tuesday.

Satish Kumar is 2015 batch IPS officer from Tamil Nadu. Belonging to a farming family, he studied B Tech Biotechnology and was selected for Group-2 and worked in Tamil Nadu Treasury Department for two and a half years. Achieved IPS in 5th attempt. He served as Additional SP of Chintapalli, as OSD in Narsipatnam, and as SP of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. He has implemented good programmes for youth employment. He has earned a reputation for people-friendly policing and community policing.

meanwhile, Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy’s deputation period concluded on Saturday night. He is a Karnataka cadre, 2010 batch IPS officer. He worked there for three years and came on deputation to AP.

On April 12, 2023, he was transferred to East Godavari SP. In view of the end of the inter-state deputation, the top police officers sent requests to the central government twice to extend his deputation, but they were rejected.