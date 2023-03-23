Scan a QR code, share your feedback
Corporation to introduce a QR code to get feedback from denizens
As the beautification work taken up by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is nearing completion, the corporation is set to get feedback from the denizens on the progress made so far. In connection with this, the corporation will bring in a QR code to involve the public and tourists to share their feedback. As soon as one scans the QR code, a video that lasts for one and a half minutes will be played. It highlights the beautification works carried out by the GVMC ahead of the G20 IWG Summit.
This will be followed by a set of eight questions that would pop up to get the feedback. Denizens could share their opinion by filling up the questionnaire. The platform, the corporation officials mention, would be useful to receive feedback for the beautification work carried out and also receive suggestions for improvement as well. In order to catch the attention of the larger section of people, the QR code will be made apparent in busy junctions. Already, locations for the same have been identified by the corporation officials. They are going to line up in various parts of the city as the QR code is getting readied shortly.