Scan a QR code, share your feedback

For the past few weeks, the city is getting spruced up at a faster pace for the G20 Infrastructure Working Group Summit. Crores of rupees have been spent to beautify the city for the much-awaited event. With delegates arriving from various parts of the world, the places that they would be visiting get a facelift. Sourcing assorted crotons and flowering plants, the roads of the city, road medians and junctions get a touch of green. From Sheelanagar to Bheemunipatnam along the NH-16, the entire stretch now dots with eye-pleasing green patches.





As the beautification work taken up by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is nearing completion, the corporation is set to get feedback from the denizens on the progress made so far. In connection with this, the corporation will bring in a QR code to involve the public and tourists to share their feedback. As soon as one scans the QR code, a video that lasts for one and a half minutes will be played. It highlights the beautification works carried out by the GVMC ahead of the G20 IWG Summit.





This will be followed by a set of eight questions that would pop up to get the feedback. Denizens could share their opinion by filling up the questionnaire. The platform, the corporation officials mention, would be useful to receive feedback for the beautification work carried out and also receive suggestions for improvement as well. In order to catch the attention of the larger section of people, the QR code will be made apparent in busy junctions. Already, locations for the same have been identified by the corporation officials. They are going to line up in various parts of the city as the QR code is getting readied shortly.