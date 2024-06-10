Scores of devotees take part in ‘Sattemma Talli’ festival

Visakhapatnam: Scores of devotees took part in the ‘Sattemma Talli’ festival celebrated in a grand manner in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Also known as Goddess Maridimamba, She is the celestial sister of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam.

The Goddess is worshiped by those residing in seven villages in and around Simhachalam.

Performing elaborate rituals, the festival is celebrated once in two years. On Sunday, a special puja was performed to wake up the Goddess in the wee hours. After the morning rituals, the Goddess was decked up with assorted fresh flowers and lamps on the occasion.

A huge procession was organised in the evening wherein the idol of the Goddess was carried out from Adavivaram. As part of the festivities, thousands of devotees offered turmeric and vermillion to the Goddess.

Meanwhile, the temple development committee made elaborate arrangements for the devotees at the shrine.

Representatives from various voluntary organisations joined hands to serve glasses of buttermilk and water to the devotees, who participated in the festival celebrations, carrying presents to the Goddess.