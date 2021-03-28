Secretary of MoPSW inspects facilities in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam: Secretary of Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sanjeev Ranjan visited Visakhapatnam Port Trust on Sunday.

He was received by VPT Chairman K Rama Mohana Rao. During inspection of operational areas in the port, VPT Chairman explained infrastructure facilities available, capacities in handling of cargo, modernisation and mechanisation, covered storage facilities, solar power, sewage treatment plant for internal and industrial purpose, investment potential and zone of opportunities in exploring imports and export improvements in the port to Sanjeev Ranjan.

Later, Secretary, MoPSW participated in review meetings with officials of Visakhapatnam Port Trust, Dredging Corporation of India, Indian Maritime University, Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Ship Building and Light House and suggested to explore the long term vision, plans duly listing out the way forward by mechanising and modernisation of the infrastructure fully gearing up for sustainability in future.

Among others, deputy chairman of the port, Heads of Departments along with senior officers, VPT, heads of Ministry linked organisations participated.