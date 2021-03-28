Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Secretary of MoPSW inspects facilities in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Secretary of Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sanjeev Ranjan interacting with VPT Chairman K Rama Mohana Rao during his visit, on Sunday
x

Secretary of Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sanjeev Ranjan interacting with VPT Chairman K Rama Mohana Rao during his visit, on Sunday

Highlights

Secretary of Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sanjeev Ranjan visited Visakhapatnam Port Trust on Sunday.

Visakhapatnam: Secretary of Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sanjeev Ranjan visited Visakhapatnam Port Trust on Sunday.

He was received by VPT Chairman K Rama Mohana Rao. During inspection of operational areas in the port, VPT Chairman explained infrastructure facilities available, capacities in handling of cargo, modernisation and mechanisation, covered storage facilities, solar power, sewage treatment plant for internal and industrial purpose, investment potential and zone of opportunities in exploring imports and export improvements in the port to Sanjeev Ranjan.

Later, Secretary, MoPSW participated in review meetings with officials of Visakhapatnam Port Trust, Dredging Corporation of India, Indian Maritime University, Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Ship Building and Light House and suggested to explore the long term vision, plans duly listing out the way forward by mechanising and modernisation of the infrastructure fully gearing up for sustainability in future.

Among others, deputy chairman of the port, Heads of Departments along with senior officers, VPT, heads of Ministry linked organisations participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X