Senior citizens take part in plantation drive

Visakhapatnam: In a step to strengthen greenery, the District Senior Citizen Welfare Association in collaboration with Helpage India organised a tree plantation programme in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

A number of senior citizens joined hands on the occasion and took part in the plantation drive. They emphasised that it is one of the cost-effective ways to beat pollution and enhance the beauty of the city. Banyan plants were planted by the participants on the occasion. Senior Judge and DLSA Secretary KKVB Krishna, zonal commissioner Shiva Prasad, former Vice Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University V Balamohandas, actor Ravi Krishna, manager of HelpAge India Mrinal, senior citizens and members of the association took part in the green initiative held at Yoga Village, Andhra University. They underlined the need to promote green cover in the city, beat pollution and develop the city into the most beautiful place to live in.