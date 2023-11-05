SHG women find Cheyutha Mahila Mart beneficial at Bheemli

Visakhapatnam: District collector A Mallikarjuna said the establishment of ‘YSR Cheyutha Mahila Marts’ will contribute a lot to the economic development of women and empower them.



Along with Zilla Parishad Chairperson J. Subhadra and Bheemunipatnam constituency MLA Muttamshetti Srinivasa Rao, the collector inaugurated the first mart in the district at Bheemunipatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, the district collector said through the mart, quality goods would be provided at reasonable prices to the consumers. By providing quality products, people would not fall prey to adulterated food items, he reiterated.

After the inaugural, Zilla Parishad chairperson J Subhadra stated that under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance, women are getting recognition in the society.

MLA Muttamshetti Srinivasa Rao said the Chief Minister accords top priority to empowering women. He instructed the officials to train women with required skills so that they become efficient entrepreneurs. Schemes such as YSR Cheyutha, YSR Asara and zero interest loans are being implemented for women’s financial growth and make them self-reliant, the MLA continued.

With the partnership of various organisations, Srinivasa Rao said the government would encourage women to sell the products at international e-commerce sites.

Further, Srinivasa Rao expressed happiness over inaugurating the first mart in Anandapuram mandal of Visakhapatnam which falls under the MLA’s constituency. It will be quite beneficial to 15,659 women belonging to 1,522 Self Help Groups in the mandal, the MLA informed.

As a part of the programme, the plaque of the mart was unveiled. Later, the District Collector, ZP Chairperson and MLA visited the mart. The Collector bought the products at the mart contributing to its maiden sale.

DRDA Project Director Shobha Rani, Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty officials attended the inaugural of the mart.