Significant contributions of ex-PM PV recalled

Visakhapatnam: Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao had a strong association with Visakhapatnam, said speakers at the ‘Abhinandana Sabha’ organised by Visakha Rasagna Vedika to honour the former PM.

Attending as chief guest on the occasion, PV Prabhakara Rao, PV Narasimha Rao’s son and president of PV Global Foundation, recalled that his father had a soul connection with the City of Destiny. Addressing the gathering, he said that his late father had revolutionary instincts and fought for freedom against the British Raj.

As a minister, PV Narasimha Rao introduced the open jail system in 1965. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled that 21 crore people came out of poverty during Narasmiha Rao’s term, Prabhakara Rao mentioned. Speaking on the occasion, founder-president of Visakha Rasagna Vedika G Raghu Rama Rao said, “Those who were fortunate to interact with PV Narasimha Rao know that interacting with him used to give knowledge which is equivalent to reading hundreds of books.

Director of Centre for Policy Studies A Prasanna Kumar, treasurer of the Vedika GVRM Gopal, among others, were present.