Simhachalam shrine witnesses a huge response for 'Nitya Kalyanam'

Visakhapatnam: 'Nitya Kalyanam' performed as a part of the 'Arjitha Seva' at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple is garnering encouraging response from devotees across the places.

When the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak, temples remained closed across the State for months. The doors remained closed at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam for close to a year.

However, following the gradual relaxation of restrictions at the temple, devotees are now evincing interest in taking part in 'Nitya Kalyanam' at the Devasthanam. This year, as many as 1,100 devotees took part in the ritual so far. As a result, the Devasthanam earned about Rs 11 lakh revenue. The ticket for the kalyanam that is performed at 9:30 am at the shrine costs Rs 1,000.

There has been a steady rise in the number of participants in the rituals in recent times. Those who participate in the 'Nitya Kalyanam' receive a set of vermillion and turmeric powder, kanduva (a towel), a blouse piece, 'laddu', etc. "Earlier, five to 10 couples used to take part in the 'kalyanam' at a stretch. Now, 30-plus couples participate in the ritual on a regular basis. With the campaign on 'sevas' at the temple being intensified through social media platforms, the facility of live telecast of Nitya Kalyanam provided through YouTube channel and an avenue created to view online rituals during the pandemic drew larger attention. Eventually, it has led to an increased response for the Nitya Kalyanam," mentions MV Surya Kala, executive officer of the Devasthanam.

The mandapam wherein the ritual is conducted at the temple gets decked up with strings of fresh flowers, rangoli patterns. The venue has become a special attraction for the devotees who continue to throng the temple premises ever since the coronavirus cases receded in Visakhapatnam.