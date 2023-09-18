Simhachalam Temple Devasthanam gets new EO

Visakhapatnam: Deputy Collector S Srinivasa Murthy of the Revenue Department assumed charge as the Executive Officer of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, Simhachalam here on Sunday.

He signed the official documents and assumed charge from in-charge EO V Trinadha Rao. The Simhachalam temple has been running under the in-charge leadership for the past few years.

The government has finally appointed deputy collector as an EO. The EO will enter the Endowments records as the sixth EO from the Revenue Department in the last twenty years.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO said he will get to know about the ground reality and work to resolve problems with the support of the team. He mentioned that he will seek suggestions from various groups to improve amenities at the shrine.

Srinivasa Murthy made it clear that there will be no unilateral decisions in his administration. He said he believes in God and that the EO’s position has come due to His grace.

Murthy visited the temple and inspected the bungalow allotted to him. The authorities have prepared the EO residential building at the old Goshala of the Devasthanam.

Later, the EO examined the facilities provided at the Annadanam and interacted with the devotees.