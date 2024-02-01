Sitting MP Rammohan Naidu set to score a hat-trick

Srikakulam : Second rung leaders of the ruling YSRCP are not happy with the selection of the party candidate for Srikakulam Parliamentary constituency.

The leaders are unhappy over the selection of Perada Tilak as the party MP candidate as he does not have in his native Assembly constituency Tekkali. Tilak is having strong differences with former Union minister Killi Kruparani and MLC Duvvada Srinivas in Tekkali constituency.

Tilak also does not have cadre strength on his own in other Assembly constituencies like Itchapuram, Palasa, Narasannapeta, Amadalavalasa, Srikakulam and Pathapatnam which are under the purview of Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency.

Tilak was nominated by the YSRCP government as Chairman for Kalinga community corporation but there has been no contribution towards the uplift of the community. The post remained to be a ceremonial one.

On the other side, TDP candidate and sitting MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu is a strong and charismatic leader among the people. Rammohan Naidu is also known as hard worker and he is protecting his followers and cadre which were formed by his father late Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu who had served as Union minister.

Rammohan Naidu on his own also improved his cadre strength within the party in all seven Assembly constituencies covered under the Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency. He was elected as MP twice in 2014 and 2019 elections and has been visiting all the villages. He also attends all functions of his party functionaries and leaders and is in constant touch with the people.

The YSRCP high command has failed to choose suitable leader to compete with the TDP candidate Rammohan Naidu, say most of the second rung leaders of the ruling party who wish to remain unidentified.

They also see political plot in selection of weak candidate for the Parliamentary constituency which will indirectly help the TDP. Tilak is a strong follower of YSRCP Srikakulam MLA and Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao. Rammohan Naidu and Dharmana Prasada Rao belong to Polinativelama community and they are close relatives.