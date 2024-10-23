Live
Sniffer dog Ceaser appreciated for detecting ganja
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: With the help of a narcotic sniffer dog, the city police seized 10.56-kg of ganja at the Visakhapatnam railway station on Tuesday.
To detect the spot where ganja and other narcotic drugs are located, the dog squad teams are regularly conducting inspections at RTC Complex, railway station and Beach Road areas along with other crowded areas.
As part of the inspections, narcotic sniffer dogs detected ganja packets at the railway station on Tuesday. The ganja was later handed over to the Railway Protection Force.
Narcotics sniffer dog Caesar and dog handler Ram Prasad were felicitated by the City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi for carrying out the inspection and detecting the ganja successfully.
