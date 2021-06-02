Soon, CM YS Jagan will rule from Vizag, asserts Vijayasai Reddy

Visakhapatnam: Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy said here on Wednesday that soon the State government will commence its administration from Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to the media, he said, "The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) will not come in the way of making Vizag the State's executive capital. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy can administer from any part of the State."

The focus is also on various development projects to be taken up in Visakhapatnam, including a park in each ward and establishment of a sewage treatment plant as promised, an action plan for development plans in all the 98 wards, six-lane-road to Bhogapuram Airport, among others, the MP said.

Led by District Collector V Vinay Chand, the MP said a committee will be formed to monitor the development programmes in a time-bound manner. GVMC Commissioner G Srijana, VMRDA Commissioner P Koteswara Rao and CMD of APEPDCL S Nagalakshmi will be part of the committee.

Meanwhile at a review meeting here, District in-charge Minister Kurasala Kannababu has directed the authorities to take measures to see that the private hospitals stop collecting exorbitant fee from Covid patients. He discussed various issues and development works along with Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, MP V Vijayasai Reddy, District Collector V Vinay Chand, GVMC Commissioner G Srijana, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, MLAs, among other officials concerned.

Kannababu said the coronavirus positive rate reduced to 13 per cent and lauded the efforts of the frontline workers for achieving the results. He said Covid treatment can be availed in seven Covid Care Centres and 5,779 beds are available in 74 Covid-notified hospitals in Visakhapatnam.

Kannababu said hospitals that did not comply with regulations were charged a fine of Rs 57 lakh.

Referring to various development works being carried out in Visakhapatnam, Kannababu said many projects were delayed due to environmental clearances.