Visakhapatnam: Keeping the demand in view, East Coast Railway decided to run special trains between Visakhapatnam-Araku-Visakhapatnam from December 30 to January 16, 2022.

Visakhapatnam-Araku (08525) special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 7 am daily from December 30 to January 16 next which will reach Araku at 11.30 am.

In return direction, Araku-Visakhapatnam (08526) special train will leave Araku at 2 pm daily from December 30 to January 16 next which will reach Visakhapatnam at 5.30 pm.

These trains will have a composition of eight second class coaches and two second class cum luggage coaches. They will have stoppages at Simhachalam, Kothavalasa, Srungavarapukota and Borra Guhalu between Visakhapatnam- Araku stations.

People are requested to make use of the special train service while adhering to the Covid-19 health protocol during their journey. For any train related general enquiries, one can call the helpline 139.

ADDITIONAL COACHES

Also, in order to clear extra rush, some of the trains will be attached with additional coaches.

Visakhapatnam-Araku (18551) will be attached with one more Vistadome coach from January 1 to 31. Similarly, Araku-Visakhapatnam (18552) will be attached with one more Vistadome coach from January 1 to 31.

These apart, Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Hirakud express (20807) leaving Visakhapatnam on December 31, Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakud express (20808) leaving Amritsar on January 2, Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham express (18503) leaving Visakhapatnam on December 30, Gandhidham-Visakhapatnam express (18504) leaving Gandhidham on December 31, Visakhapatnam-Kollam express (18567) leaving Visakhapatnam on December 30 and Kollam-Visakhapatnam express (18568) leaving Kollam on December 31 will be attached with an additional sleeper coach each.