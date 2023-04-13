Special trains sanctioned from Vizag for Ganga Pushkaralu

Visakhapatnam: Following the efforts made by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, the Railway Board announced on Wednesday that special trains will be operated between Visakhapatnam and Varanasi during Ganga Pushkaralu and during summer season.

The MP thanked railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the support and timely intervention.

It may be noted that Nrasimha Rao has been elected as president of the Ganga Pushkaralu Organising Committee of Sri Kasi Telugu Samiti and is coordinating with the Prime Minister's Office and Varanasi district administration to make suitable arrangements and provide amenities to the pilgrims from the two Telugu states.

Special trains for Ganga Pushkaralu from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi will depart on April 19, 26 and will return on April 20 and 27. The Visakhapatnam to Varanasi and return special trains will also operate for five days in May and four days in June due to rush in the summer season. Thus, 11 pairs of special trains will be operated from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi and returned.

Speaking on the occasion, the Rajya Sabha member said he has been working to resolve problems of people and businesses in Visakhapatnam and continue with his efforts to get more special trains for Varanasi sanctioned from Vijayawada and Tirupati to enable a large number of pilgrims to travel to Varanasi.